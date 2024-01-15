PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A cafe where you can interact with some furry friends is set to be open soon in the city of Peoria.

The River Kitty Cafe is owned by first-time business owner Holly Walker, who thought of a cafe where customers could interact with cats. The cafe will sell coffee, lattes, and tea. Patrons can also reserve the cat lounge, where they can hang out with the cats.

The cats are made available thanks to PCAPS, or Peoria County Animal Protection Services. The cats’ personalities make them a fit for the cafe, including “Sea Monster”, who is a talkative little guy.

Walker said that the business had run into some obstacles, particularly with the city itself. She said that while the city hasn’t been helpful in terms of guidance, the Peoria County Health Department has been “incredibly” helpful.

She thinks the cafe would be an interesting addition to Peoria.

“I think it would be a really unique experience for Peoria. I think it’d be a really neat destination for individuals and for families and a way to raise awareness for these cats who are looking for their forever homes,” Walker said.

She also talked about the hurdles she has had to overcome as a first-time business owner. She said that she has learned more about construction than she ever hoped to, and that there was a lot that she did not know about, particularly with permits and other items.

For those hoping they can bring their own cats, Walker said that won’t be allowed. There will also be a charge for those wanting to use the cat lounge, which Walker said will be reserved for 60 minutes at a time.

Walker wants to keep the products the cafe sells local, especially the coffee beans. The name of the cafe is inspired by a nickname for Peoria, the “River City”. She said the business is not affiliated with the River Kitty Cat Cafe in Evansville, IN.

While there isn’t an official opening date yet, Walker said she hopes the business will open by February.