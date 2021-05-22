Riverfront Farmers Market attracts hundreds on opening day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Riverfront Farmers Market returned for the summer season on Saturday, May 22, bringing in hundreds of customers to shop local businesses.

The Peoria summer staple hosted more than 75 vendors selling handmade goods, locally produced produce, plants, baked goods, and more.

David Grimm, owner of Regulator Roasting Company in East Peoria, said he was pleasantly surprised to see such a large crowd this summer. He also said it was one of the busiest days he’s had in a long time.

“It’s a wonderful thing that we can get back to some amount of normalcy,” Grimm said. “It’s just a great outdoor venue to come and see what local people make here.”

Some said COVID-19 vaccinations have made it possible for more people to be close together again, something many customers said they’ve been missing. Jake Smith said finally coming out to buy unique items and spend time with family made the day great.

“I fell in love with this artwork down here, I got a couple nice things, spending time with my cousin today,” Smith said. “It’s good to be back to normal, getting out here, and walking around.”

First-time market-goer Kim Malcom said she didn’t expect to see so many businesses and that she loved the variety of shops to explore.

“It’s more local groups of people that you may not know about otherwise because they may not have a regular store front,” Malcom said.

Even kids were excited to visit the market again, with one saying her favorite part is all the sweets, handmade jewelry, and being with friends and family.

“I hope you come down to the Riverfront sometimes because it is an amazing place to hang out,” said Denim Johnson.

Th market runs until September 25, every Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the market or Riverfront events, visit Peoria RiverFront Association’s website.