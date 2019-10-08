Riverfront Museum providing free Admission for college, high school students through Art Bridges, Every Student Initiative

PEORIA, Ill. – Admission to the Peoria Riverfront Museum is free through Nov. 10 for all high school and college students thanks to support from the Art Bridges Foundation toward the museum’s Every Student Initiative.

The free admission applies to all high school grades 9-12 and 2-year and 4-year students enrolled in colleges and universities. Classes are welcome and group tours can be scheduled in advance.

Art Bridges is dedicated to sharing great works of American art in communities across the country, and provided support for the creation of the “Vantage Points: Contemporary American Photography from the Whitney Museum of American Art” exhibition.

Additionally, the foundation supported the expansion of the museum’s Every Student Initiative to cover admission for high school and college students. The Every Student Initiative is a privately-funded curricula-matched program designed to bring local students to the Peoria Riverfront Museum every year.

“This type of collaboration is what Art Bridges is all about – making sure art that is often only seen in major urban centers can travel to other parts of the country,” said Paul R. Provost, chief executive officer of Art Bridges. “We’re proud to support this initiative; sharing collections in this way represents an exciting new opportunity for the museum field to think differently about reaching audiences.”

The free admission covers general museum admission to all exhibitions, including “Vantage Points: Contemporary American Photography from the Whitney Museum of American Art” and “MOON,” and daytime planetarium shows through Nov. 10.

Giant Screen Theater tickets are extra.