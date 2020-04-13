Riverfront Museum to host a virtual celebration for the Hubble Space Telescope

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum has announced it will be holding a virtual space family night to celebrate the 30 birthday of the Hubble Space Telescope.
The Virtual Space Family Night will be held at 6 p.m. on April 24 via Facebook Live.
People who watch will be able to see some of the most recent images captured by the telescope including planets and galaxies.
You can learn more about the event on the museum’s Facebook page. You can find interactive Hubble activity on NASA’s website.
