PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Rivermen announced that tickets for their upcoming game at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington go on sale Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

A Rivermen news release states this will be the second hosted game in Bloomington after the Rivermen hosted the Evansville Thunderbolts last season and winning 3-0.

This season promises even more excitement as one of the most exciting rivalries in the Southern Professional Hockey League comes to Grossinger Motors Arena when the Rivermen host the Quad City Storm. Peoria Rivermen News release

The game will be held Feb. 10 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or Grossinger Motors Arena box office.