Riverside Community Church “passes the baton” to new pastor

PEORIA, Ill.– For the members of the Riverside Community Church, Sunday morning was an emotional but joyous as leaders welcomed new beginnings.

And after nearly two decades, it was lead pastor, John King’s final service and his family is taking the baton right from his hand.

John King has been in the United States for over two decades and was the lead pastor at Riverside Community Church from the very beginning. King was also instrumental in starting Dream Center Peoria as well as playing a hand in numerous other churches throughout Central Illinois.

“We started in a Holiday Inn nearly 20 years ago and now we’ve been in this building (the old Shrine Mosque),” said King.

Sunday marked yet another new era for the church. John King officially retired from preaching and handed the baton off to his son-in-law, Michael Ritchason.

“He’s taught me a lot, not only in the past six months, but he’s been my father-in-law for the last 16 years now and he is the best mentor to have stepping into this new season,” said Ritchason.

Hundreds gathered at the church in downtown Peoria Sunday morning to wish their old pastor happy retirement and welcome their new one with open arms. It was a bittersweet day full of worship and praise.

“I knew it would be an emotional day, but it went a bit over the top with emotion. So many people showing their love and gratitude for us. And we just love this church and this city,” King said.

Ritchason says he is looking forward to the future and hopes to continue King’s legacy.

“Just to honor him today is a true moment in the life of Riverside, and we’re excited about the next chapter,” Ritchason said.

King says although he will no longer be lead pastor, he still plans to attend Riverside and volunteer at the church as needed.