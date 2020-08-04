‘Riverview Lofts’ could soon be coming to East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Riverside apartment living could soon be an option for residents in East Peoria.

“The City has looked at a lot of different opportunities for it. couple of times we had hotels proposed on it,” said East Peoria’s Director of Planning and Community Development Ty Livingston.

The City Council meets Tuesday night to discuss a development agreement.

The potential ‘Riverview Lofts’ is set to be built right next to the old Granite City building.

It’s set to offer 142 apartments.

“This is all about bringing residents back to the core of the area. Certainly, both sides of the river are that core. The Warehouse District has a lot of great properties that ooze with character. We think this is a little different approach,” Livingston said.

Livingston said the developer is planning on the apartments costing between $1,000-$1,500 a month. He said they’re hoping to turn ground this time next year..

