Riverview Community School District placed on lockdown after student threatens violence

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students in the Riverview Community School District were placed on a lockdown after a student threatened violence toward other students via a social media post.

Administration and Woodford County Sheriff’s Office members responded and placed the building on a brief lockdown from 8-8:30 a.m., according to Superintendent Tim Turner.

The student who made the threats was apprehended off campus, and the lockdown was lifted. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the school’s Facebook page, it serves students from preschool to eighth grade.