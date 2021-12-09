Riverview School District to continue remote instruction with more than 40% of staff, students in isolation

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Riverview Community School District announced that they will be continuing remote instruction Thursday.

According to an email sent to parents, the school has more than 40% of its staff and students in isolation, and staying remote will protect 75% of its student population.

Riverview currently plans to stay remote until Dec. 17.

Riverview started going remote on Dec. 2. According to a Facebook post, they initially only planned to stay remote until Dec. 13, due to not having enough students or staff to have meaningful in-person instruction.

Riverview stated that they will be releasing information for parents regarding meal and packet deliveries, as well as testing opportunities next week.

