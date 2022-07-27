NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian announced that it will be reducing the size of its workforce by six percent Wednesday.

According to a statement from Rivian, provided by Plant Communications Coordinator Maura Freeman, Rivian made the difficult decision to align with their key business priority.

Today we announced the difficult decision to reduce the size of the Rivian team by approximately 6%. This decision will help align our workforce to our key business priorities, including ramping up the consumer and commercial vehicle programs, accelerating the development of R2 and other future models, deploying our go-to-market programs and optimizing spend across the business. We’re deeply grateful for each departing team member’s contribution in helping build Rivian into what it is today. They will always be part of the Rivian story and community. Rivian Official Statment

These layoffs are not expected to affect jobs at the Rivian plant in Normal.