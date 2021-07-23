Rivian announces plan to open additional assembly plant

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal-based electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian announced its plan to build a second factory in the U.S. Friday.

Rivian Plant Communications Sr. Manager Zach Dietmeier did not release details about a timeline, but he said they regularly work with the town of Normal and other regional partners to continue expansion plans.

Dietmeier also said there is no replacement or reduction planned for the Normal campus. Rivian currently employs 2,232 full-time employees.

Reuters reported the new plant may focus on making battery cells and that construction on the new plant could start next year.

According to a press release, Rivian also announced the company closed a $2.5 billion private funding round Friday.

“As we near the start of vehicle production, it’s vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Rivian’s next phase of growth,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.“ This infusion of funds from trusted partners allows Rivian to scale new vehicle programs, expand our domestic facility footprint, and fuel international product rollout.”

Rivian has raised about $10.5 billion. More information about Rivian is available on its website.