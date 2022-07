PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Staff cuts will not be happening at the Rivian plant in Normal.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed to WMBD Thursday afternoon the company will not be laying off any employees working at the Normal plant.

Thursday’s update comes after Bloomberg reported Rivian was considering laying off 5% of its current staff, or 700 of its 14,000 employees.

