PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An 8-K Form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission shows that the Rivian CEO will be undertaking additional responsibilities.

Dr. Robert Joseph Scaringe is the CEO of Rivian Automobile, and he will be assuming responsibility for all product functions which include software, autonomy, design, vehicle, electrical, propulsion, and programs.

In addition, the Company’s Chief Product Development Officer will move to the role of Executive Vice President and Vehicle Engineering and Propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.