NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Corporation is changing its story regarding layoffs at its Normal manufacturing plant Friday.

After telling WMBD News that the hundreds of layoffs first reported by Bloomberg News two weeks ago would not impact the Normal facility, WMBD News has now learned that Rivian is laying off a small percentage of its workforce in Normal.

Friday, Rivian’s Director of Corporate Communications Amy Mast revealed to WMBD that “…just over 50 non-manufacturing positions at our facility were affected by the reorganization.”

This runs contrary to a statement made by Rivian’s C.E.O. R.J. Scaringe during an interview earlier in July with reporter Shabnam Danesh in Chicago. During that interview, Scaringe told Danesh, “This won’t affect our plant.”

WMBD asked Mast for an explanation of the change in the story. She declined to comment.