Rivian donates $500,000 to support SHIELD Illinois testing

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The University of Illinois received a $500,000 donation from Rivian to support the recently opened SHIELD Illinois COVID-19 testing lab at Illinois State University (ISU).

The SHIELD Illinois lab is currently processing 5,000 tests a week from Rivian and the donation will be used to cover the cost of equipment and staff that helped launch the lab, according to a press release.

According to its website, SHIELD Illinois is, “a screening testing program and infrastructure that deploys the University of Illinois’ innovative saliva test across the state.”



“The proximity of the Normal lab to our facility means the turnaround time for our workers’ COVID-19 test results has dropped from 36 to 24 hours,” said Jessica Siron, director of environmental, health, and safety at Rivian. “This gives us the ability to respond faster to a positive test result and trace it, which allows us to stay on schedule safely. Rivian would like to extend its deepest thanks to both universities and their Boards of Trustees for standing up these efforts.”