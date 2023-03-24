NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian is expected to announce a reorganization plan that will move more employees to its Normal, Ill. and Irvine, Calif. locations.

According to the Wall Street Journal, someone familiar with the plan said that the reorganization will relocate part of its engineering team to help speed up production.

Part of the plan is to help Rivian centralize its workforce after many engineers that were hired during the pandemic were allowed to work remotely.

Rivian is expected to offer employees unwilling to move a severance package.

It is unknown how many employees will be affected at this time.

Rivian is expected to announce the reorganization soon.