Rivian goes public, offering shares of stock for $78

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 153 million shares of stock at a public offering price of $78 per share.

In addition, Rivian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 22,950,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions.

Rivian’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market Wednesday, Nov. 10, under the ticker symbol “RIVN.” The offering is expected to close on Nov. 15, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Gross proceeds from the offering to Rivian, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Rivian, are expected to be approximately $11.9 billion, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.