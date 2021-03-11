Rivian hoping to expand Normal plant

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Electric automaker, Rivian is hoping to expand its plant in Normal by adding more than 10.6 million sq. feet of land.

The company filed the plans with the Town of Normal’s planning office and show that the addition would go across the street from the existing plant along Rivian Motorway (US 150).

According to the Normal plant’s Communications & Policy Manager, Zach Dietmeier, this new land will secure them for future expansion of services including manufacturing space, logistics space, and community interaction spaces.

Dietmeier said the expansion would be in the 1-2 million sq foot range and by acquiring the whole 380 acres now, they won’t have to go through the entire expansion process again if they look to expand upon that in the future.

“This amendment really allow us to think more deeply about our site’s evolution over the next few years. It opens up the opportunity for us to discuss what those designs will look like as we move into further growth mode here in Bloomington-Normal,” Dietmeier said.

Dietmeier said there’s no exact timeline for construction.

Normal’s Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss it at its April 8 meeting.