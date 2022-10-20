NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As they look to ramp up production of electric vehicles, Rivian is looking to add more members to its team.

Saturday, the Normal-based company will hold a walk-up job fair in the lobby of its Normal plant. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., anyone interested in a production role at Rivian can walk in and expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist.

“On the floor, at some part of building the R1T, the R1S and the vans,” the lead talent acquisition specialist, Amy Fitzgerald.

Applicants do not need to bring anything with them.

“They can bring themselves. We can get to know them, do everything else here, they will have an R1T or an R1S on site that they can check out and see what they can potentially be building as well. We’ll have a talent team and group leaders/mangers from the floor,” Fitzgerald said.

According to the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, Rivian has over 6,500 employees based in Normal. CEO Patrick Hoban said that far exceeds any estimates and the impact throughout the community is profound.

“For us, it’s not just the direct jobs with employees there, but also the impact on the community because you have indirect jobs; those are all the people that work at Coffee Hound out there, but then also the induced jobs so restaurants where employees spend their dollars as well,” Hoban said.

The increase in labor however has strained the area’s housing market with many employees from surrounding counties traveling in to work at Rivian or other larger corporations.

“We enjoy everyone that commutes in, we like having them here for the day but it’d be nice if they stayed in town at night and actually spent some of those dollars locally and were more involved in the community,” Hoban said.

Wednesday night, Bloomington’s zoning board approved permits for multi-family housing apartments. That action came a week after the city council approved single-family lots in two of the city’s growing subdivisions.

Hoban said any housing added into the mix is a good thing.

“Across the board, it doesn’t matter if it’s the affordable housing, the workforce housing, higher-end rentals; we need every make and model right now because so many people are hiring,” Hoban said.