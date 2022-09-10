NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Rivian gave thanks to the public Saturday by hosting a community appreciation event. The event was held in Uptown Normal.

Those who came out were able to view different Rivian vehicle models while enjoying live music and treats from vendors.

The electrical vehicle company has been in Normal for six year and manufacturing for mass production for one year.

Tim Fallon, Vice-President of Manufacturing Operations at Rivian, said it means a lot to the company to be able to engage with the community.

“We do love being here. We love the support we get from the community. We would not be successful without the community. We really take our responsibility to the community seriously,” Fallon said.

Rivian representatives says the community has been a great partner and they hope to have more appreciation events in the future.