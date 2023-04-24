NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Motors celebrated Earth Day Sunday by holding its first-ever 5k run at Heartland Community College in Normal. Hundreds of people came out for the event, jogging, sprinting, and racing for the cause.

“All of the money raised today benefits the Ecology Action Center and the Friends of the Constitution Trail. When we started planning the race, I was told to expect 50 to 200 people and we have officially crossed the 550 mark,” said employee and communications manager Laura Ewan.

Following the race, runners were treated to food and refreshments. Many then went on as a clean-up of the constitution trail. One Rivian employee said the company goes hand in hand with helping out the community.

“We are a part of the community, our workforce is the community so it really just builds on that. We gotta have a good relationship that way we’re both successful together,” said Rivian employee Andrew Cataleno.

Rivian Motors communications manager Laura Ewan helps to coordinate all events for Rivian. She said after seeing the success of this year’s 5k run, she’s confident this will be an annual event.

“I definitely think with the success of this year we will definitely do this again in future years to come and hopefully just expand to make it even bigger and better,” said Ewan.

The 5k raised more than 5,000 dollars for the Ecology Action Center and the Friends of the Constitution Trail.