Rivian planning another large expansion at Normal plant

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian is continuing to grow its company in the Twin Cities.

According to documents for next Thursday’s Town of Normal Planning Commission meeting, a public hearing will be held on a 623,000 sq. foot addition to Rivian’s plant.

Town planner Mercy Davison said the Normal facility would be just under 4 million sq. feet if that addition gets approved.

Davison tells WMBD its the third large addition Rivian has made to its property that would warrant approval from town planners and council.

“They have put on a couple of smaller additions that didn’t warrant the full public process, but this was the third one significant enough to warrant public review,” Davison said.

Davison said the Town does not know what Rivian will be using the additional space for, but assumes it will be similar to other facilties.

“There’s certain instances in which a site plan is required and typically that relates to a property large enough or being in a type of zoning district where you might expect an impact on surrounding property owners so you want to give the public a chance to see what the plan is and register any comments or ask questions,” Davison said.

Davison said the planning commission meeting and public hearing are just the beginning for the project.

“Its where people have the most flexibility to weigh-in, ask questions then the planning commission makes a recommendation and that goes to the Town council who makes the final decision,” Davison said.

A Rivian spokesperson would not say specifically what the company is seeking the addition for.