NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Electric vehicle maker, Rivian told WMBD Thursday its planning to continue its expansion in Normal at a new warehouse facility.

Town of Normal documents show plans for a $30.3 million warehouse expansion project at 301 W. Kerrick Road. The town issued a commercial permit last week to Milwaukee-based, Phoenix Investors for a 500,000 sq. foot facility.

Normal Building Commissioner and Director of Inspections Greg Troemel said it would be an additional 500,000 square feet to the existing property at the location.

Rivian spokesperson, Maura Freeman, wrote in an email that the company plans on leasing the new space from Phoenix Industries upon completion.

Freeman said Rivian currently leases the existing building there and uses it for warehousing operations. She said the new addition will help the company expand current operations at that location.

Troemel said he expects to see architectural and mechanical drawings later this spring.

P.J. Hoerr has been contracted to complete the $30,373,486.00 project the commercial permit shows.

Freeman also said Rivian is continuing to hire employees and the current count at the Normal plant is 5,075 team members.