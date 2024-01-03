NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Rivian Automotive ended 2023 by producing far more of its electric trucks and S-U-Vs at its manufacturing center in Normal than it said it would back in November.

But deliveries were less than expected, causing a drop in its stock price.

Rivian said three months ago it was increasing production, and it made more than 17,000 vehicles since then.

It ended the year having made more than 57,000 vehicles; 3,000 more than it projected.

Deliveries were a hair below 14,000, a decrease from the previous quarter.

Rivian is traded on NASDAQ. Since the announcement on Tuesday, its stock fell 10% on Tuesday and finished Wednesday down another 3.7% at $20.32 a share.