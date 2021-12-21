Rivian rolls out first produced R1S SUVs

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, Rivian is making its first deliveries on its SUV model of electric vehicles.

Last week, the first two completed R1S models came off the production line at the Normal plant and went to its first customers, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough.

Rivian has been producing its R1T electric pickup with more than 71,000 preorders on the truck. However, right now, Rivian expects to fall short of producing 1,200 vehicles by 2022.

The company said it will ramp up its production efforts in Normal over the next few months to full capacity.