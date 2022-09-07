NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian Automotive has been sued by a former employee for ongoing sexual harassment and hostile work environment allegations.

The complaint was filed Tuesday on behalf of a former employee who worked on the battery team in the automaker’s Normal plant.

The employee claims she was regularly subjected to offensive and derogatory comments from male co-workers, including managers, as well as unwanted sexual advances.

Rivian representatives told WMBD they will not comment on active litigation.

“At Rivian, we expect all our employees to treat each other with dignity and respect and do not tolerate harassment or discrimination of any kind,” said Public Affairs Manager Zach Dietmeier in a statement to WMBD Wednesday.

The full lawsuit is available here:

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.