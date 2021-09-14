Rivian turns the corner in production, first customer vehicle on the road

Rivian, the electric car brand that carried Jeff Bezos to the Blue Origin launch site on Tuesday, had recently delayed its first delivery to September. (Rivian)

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After much anticipation, the keys for the first electric vehicle from Rivian have been handed over to a customer.

Company CEO and Founder RJ Scaringe announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that the first truck was driven off the production line.

Initially, the R1T model, an electric truck, was set to be released in July. However, Scaringe announced the release would be delayed until September.

“The cascading impacts of the pandemic have had a compounding effect greater than anyone anticipated,” Scaringe said at the time. “Everything from facility construction to equipment installation, to vehicle component supply (especially semiconductors) has been impacted by the pandemic.”