Rivian unveils plans to build second manufacturing plant in Georgia

A Rivian R1T all-electric truck in Times Square on listing day, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in New York. (Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/AP Images for Rivian Automotive, LLC)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Electric-vehicle maker Rivian is looking to expand its operations by adding a second manufacturing plant in the state of Georgia.

Thursday’s announcement revealed the company will be investing $5 billion into site development and manufacturing for the second plant, located east of Atlanta. Officials said the plant is expected to employ more than 7,500 workers.

Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell said the new plant will improve production overall.

“We’re excited for Georgians to bring their creativity and ideas to Rivian,” Russell said. “We’re confident that, alongside Illinois, Georgia is the place for Rivian to continue to scale and thrive.”

The company also plans to improve the scale of its operations in Normal.

Firstly, a 623,000-square-foot expansion was approved as well as future plans for extending the warehouse, storage, and production capacity of the plant.

Secondly, company officials plan to hire 800-1,000 additional employees in Normal by the second quarter of 2022.

In the coming year, Georgia residents can expect town hall events near the manufacturing site to learn more about Rivian and the site plan.