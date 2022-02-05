Rivian vehicle catches on fire inside the Bloomington facility

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Rivian vehicle was on fire inside the building late Friday night.

The Normal Fire Department responded just after 9 p.m. while the building fire alarm was sounding and workers were being evacuated.

Firefighters found the vehicle on fire on a vehicle lift, while the sprinkler system was flowing water and suppressing the fire. The fire was contained in the single-vehicle and there was no smoke damage to the building.

“The sprinkler system did exactly what it was supposed to do – Put water on the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading until the fire department arrived to finish the job,” said Public Information Officer, Matt Swaney. “Most importantly, the damage was limited to just the one vehicle, and everyone was able to get out of the building safely.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.