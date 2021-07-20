Rivian vehicle manufactured in Normal makes cameo during Bezos space launch

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Wednesday morning, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was shipped into space as his company Blue Origin launched their first flight with humans.

The billionaire made his way to the spacecraft in a vehicle made right here in Central Illinois.

In a pre-flight video, you can see Bezos and his crew entering a Rivian R1S, built in Normal, just under an hour before takeoff.

Leaders at Rivian say the company loaned several pre-production vehicles to the Blue Origin team to assist with launch-day transportation.

In total, Bezos trip to space lasted approximately 11 minutes before landing back in West Texas

