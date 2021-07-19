Rivian’s first electric vehicle delivery delayed to September

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Rivian plant in Normal will not deliver its first electric vehicle until at least September, the founder and CEO said in a letter to customers Friday.

In the letter, CEO RJ Scaringe said deliveries for the R1T model, which was initially slated for a July release, cited the pandemic as the main reason for the delay.

“The cascading impacts of the pandemic have had a compounding effect greater than anyone anticipated,” Scaringe said. “Everything from facility construction to equipment installation, to vehicle component supply (especially semiconductors) has been impacted by the pandemic.”

Scaringe said the process of launching three new vehicles while setting up a multi-vehicle manufacturing plant is, “a complex orchestra of coordinated and interlinked activities where small issues can translate into ramp delays.”

The CEO also acknowledged the company will need to improve its communication with customers regarding vehicle deliveries.

One way he said the company will is through, “a multi-city, multi-format drive program set to roll out in September.” He also said residents will see Rivian charging sites and service centers being built in local communities.

The letter from Scaringe can be read below: