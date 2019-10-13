Rivian’s first public display, Gov. Pritzker makes appearance

NORMAL, Ill.– After two years of first arriving in Normal, community members were finally able to see a company’s first electric vehicles in person.

Rivian hosted a community event from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. Sunday in Uptown Circle. The electric car startup bought the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant in Normal and publicly displayed a battery-powered R1T pickup and R1S sport-utility.

“We really just wanted to show the community who we are giving them a chance to see the vehicles, up close. We never had a public display,” Rivaian’s public correspondent Amy Mast said.

Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said the company plans to invest at least $40.5 million in the plant by the end of 2021, and hire at least 1,000 employees. Governor J.B Pritzker said he is excited to see how the company will make Illinois “more green.”

“I just want to say how thrilled I am that this facility is going to be built out here and welcoming Rivian to Illinois in it’s full glory. Rivian is one of the largest car companies in the world, and it’s going to be based right here in Normal, it’s manufacturing is,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

While the vehicles aren’t available for purchase just yet, Scaringe said they are ready for pre-order. They will be available for sale towards to end of 2020.