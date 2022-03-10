NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Rivian has reported producing 2,425 vehicles since the start of production late last year, and that number is expected to grow.

These productions rates are in-line with Rivian’s expectations, despite supply chain issues. Electric vehicle production is expected to ramp up in the second quarter as demand increases.

In 2021, three vehicles were launched, and the first customer delivery was made, said Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough.

During the fourth quarter alone, the company produced 1,003 vehicles and delivered 909 vehicles, generating $54 million in revenue.

High cost due to inflation and supply chain problems caused a wrinkle, she said, which resulted in higher bills for materials and higher logistics costs such as shipping. As a result, there was a negative gross profit of $308 million.

However, investments will still be made locally.

“Our primary focus will be to ramp up our Normal facility,” she said.

The Normal facility has the ability to produce up to 50,000 vehicles in 2022, if there were no supply chain issues she said.

Despite the constraints, Rivian expects to produce 25,000 vehicles at the plant. Capitol expenditures will increase as well, she said, due to investments in Normal.