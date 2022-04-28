NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington-Normal is back in the manufacturing game according to leaders with the Bloomington-Normal EDC.

This comes after Rivian’s electric R1T truck won the third annual “makers madness” contest being named the “Coolest thing made in Illinois.”

The Illinois Manufacturers Association hosted the contest and more than 200,000 people voted.

Patrick Hoban CEO of the Bloomington-Normal EDC said the free media for the area shows Central Illinois is a great place to start a business and has the workers to support it.

“They’ve exceeded all expectations, the ripple effect that’s continued from the original investments planning on 500 jobs now up past 5,000 jobs to see that 10X growth we’re feeling it all over our economy,” Hoban said.

Hoban said the area used to only be known for insurance and education, but now is known for BeerNuts, chocolate and electric trucks.

BeerNuts and Ferrero have both previously been in the contest.