RLI helps Neighborhood House’s Meals on Wheels program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Friday RLI employees visited Neighborhood House in Peoria to help out with the meals on wheels program.

Volunteers weren’t prepping the usual hot meals though.

“We are preparing our shelf stable meals for our meals on wheels clients. Each year our clients, who receive a hot meal delivered to their door every day, at the beginning of winter the winter season they get five shelf stable meals. And those meals are meant to get them through on those days when our drivers are unable to deliver a hot meal because of road conditions, weather conditions,” said Neighborhood House CEO Julie Bonar.

Some of these meals include canned soup, powdered milk, pineapple juice, and even raisins.

Neighborhood House said It helps out about seven hundred clients a day between Peoria and Tazewell counties.

Pat Ferrell, RLI, is also a board member at Neighborhood House. He said this is one way his coworkers celebrate the holiday season.

“Instead of giving gifts to each other in our department, we started thinking we should get together and find ways that we can make a difference in the community and so that’s one of the reasons why we chose neighborhood house,” said Ferrell.

“It is so amazing to have groups, especially companies like RLI, who are so supportive of Neighborhood house. To see that they have several volunteers here today that are willing to give of their time to put these meals together so that our seniors can be prepared for when the bad weather comes,” said Bonar.”

“I think everybody’s real excited to be able to do something like this. RLI is a company that does afford us the availability to do this, use some volunteer time, and actually encourages us to do this,” said Ferrell.

Neighborhood House says it’s always looking for new volunteers.