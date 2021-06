PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The road buckled across two lanes on Illinois Route 6 Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post on the Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District’s page, the road buckled on Route 6 about half a mile south of the Knoxville exit.

Both the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police have been notified.

The Chillicothe Community Fire Protection District is encouraging motorists to use caution while driving in the area.