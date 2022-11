BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision.

As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s Parkway.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately an hour. Police encourage drivers to avoid the area and to use caution when driving in hazardous conditions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.