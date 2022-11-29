MORTON, Ill. (WMBD)– One person is dead following a two-car crash in Morton Tuesday night.

The Tazewell County Coroner, Charles Hanley, has confirmed the crash happened at the intersection of Washington Road and Harding Road. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene of the crash.

The following intersections are closed:

Washington Road and Lakeland

Washington Road and Route 150

Harding Road and Tennessee

Harding Road and DeeMack

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.