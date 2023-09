NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of Towanda Avenue between Vernon Avenue and Fort Jesse Road is expected to close Thursday.

According to the McLean County Emergency Management Facebook post, beginning at 6 a.m. crews will work on hot-mix asphalt paving at the intersection of College and Towanda Avenues.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and use caution when in the area.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. Friday.