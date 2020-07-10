Road closing in Normal for water line maintenance

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal is closing Jersey Ave. from Brookwood Drive to Ethell Pky. to replace the road’s water main starting Monday, July 13.

Officials said the road will be reopened as soon as the work is completed. They expect it to be finished by Tuesday, July 14.

Once it is reopened, they say it will have a lane restriction from Robinwood Drive to Ethell Pky. as the work finishes. Access from Jersey Ave. to Robinwood, Kingswood, and Brookwood Drives could be limited during the work day.

