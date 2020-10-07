Road reopened after crash at Knoxville and War Memorial

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.) — The intersection at W. War Memorial Dr and Knoxville Ave. has reopened.
Local officials are reporting a crash that has closed southbound Knoxville Ave. and W. War Memorial Drive for the time being.
Officials are asking commuters to find an alternate route of travel.
This story will be updated.
