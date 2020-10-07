Road reopened after crash at Knoxville and War Memorial

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Warn of Road Closures, Traffic on July 4th_-7377356774519781441

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.) — The intersection at W. War Memorial Dr and Knoxville Ave. has reopened.

Local officials are reporting a crash that has closed southbound Knoxville Ave. and W. War Memorial Drive for the time being.

Officials are asking commuters to find an alternate route of travel.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News