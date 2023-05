NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal announced a road closure Tuesday for pavement repairs on Beaufort at the entrance to Uptown Circle.

According to a news release, the road closure will begin Wednesday, May 17 and last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to travel with caution through the area.

For questions, contact the Assistant Supervisor of Public Works, Eric Murphy at (309) 454-9735