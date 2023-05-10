NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning on Thursday, May 11, a water main replacement will start on Livingston Street and Morgan Street, between Hovey Avenue and Adelaide Street, Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday.

Work is expected to last until mid June, weather permitting.

Access will maintain for local traffic while project is being completed. There will be no parking on the street.

Anyone with questions can contact Alan Alward from Town of Normal Water Project Engineer, at (309) 454-9572.