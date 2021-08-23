Road closure on Gregory Street starting Tuesday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, there will be a road closure on Gregory Street between Parkside Road and Cottage Avenue.

The road closure is due to pavement patching and drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

Drivers are encouraged to take the detour at College Avenue, from Parkside Road and Cottage Avenue.

The road closure is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Any questions can be directed to Eric Herbst, the project engineer for the town of Normal, at (309) 454-9744.