PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced upcoming road closures as bridge construction continues.

An IDOT news release states the section of Illinois Route 116 that is Plank Road will close at Interstate 474 in Bellevue starting at 7 a.m. starting Sept. 6.

The road is expected to reopen Sept. 8.

A detour will be posted. Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area.

More information on upcoming IDOT projects can be found here.