TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill (WMBD)- Public works in Washington, Morton, Pekin, and East Peoria are all working diligently to ensure safe driving conditions for citizens. Working on main roads and clearing a majority of residential roads.

Residents of East Peoria were out and about preparing for the upcoming storm and commenting on how clear the roads were. “Road conditions are pretty good, especially here in East Peoria. Going up and down 116, they’re very clean. The only places that looked like they were icing over, were the bridge and some of the overpasses.” said Roger Aylward, an East Peoria community member.

Rick Semonski, the Superintendent of Streets for the City of East Peoria, said their plows are working twelve-hour shifts, around the clock. They are prepared every winter for unpredictable weather. “Every winter we prepare our trucks, prepare our equipment, order materials, and make sure we have enough salt and calcium chloride to go out.” said Semonski.

East Peoria isn’t the only ones working hard to ensure safe driving conditions. Washington’s roads are also clear, making sure first responders can still get to people in need, quickly. “Fortunately, the roads have been very nice, the Public Works Department has kept up on them very well, maintaining them. The citizens have been doing a very good job of abiding by the ‘no parking’ bans that have been established.” said Kevin Reynolds, a paramedic and shift supervisor for Washington Fire Department.

Individuals driving through Washington to East Peoria from places like Eureka and Roanoke plan on playing it safe with the upcoming storm. “I’m going home and staying in… waiting for it to quit and then clean my drive off.” said Gary Colson, Roanoke community member. Some residents are driving to prepare to be stuck at home this weekend. “Just stocking up on groceries and stuff like that.” said Grace Krizel, Eureka community member.

The city of Pekin said they have an app called Nixle, where community members can communicate with the city about road conditions. Both East Peoria and Morton do not currently have parking bans, but stated that if the snow falls heavily, they will issue them.