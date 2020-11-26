Road Construction causing changes to a CityLink bus route

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Road construction will cause changes to a CityLInk bus route.

Construction on Galena Rd., between Lorentz and Spalding court in Peoria Heights, will change the #2 Monroe route, as it will not be able to get through Galena Rd.

That change will mean no bus service to Lutheran homes, Forrest hill apartments, and Galena Park terrace starting Monday.

Road construction is expected to wrap up Thursday, December 3.

The CityLink administrative offices, at 2105 NE Jefferson, are closed today and tomorrow. They will re-open for business on Monday.