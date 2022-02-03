Road crews continue snow cleanup efforts in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Following this week’s heavy snow, crews in Bloomington continued cleanup Thursday.

For Bloomington Public Works and I-DOT, this large amount of snow has been a battle since late Tuesday night. With additional snow flurries Thursday afternoon in addition to high intensity wind gusts, crews have had to keep their focus on main roads.

“We’re still seeing those stronger winds today that has resulted in quite a bit of blowing and drifting snow,” said director of Bloomington Public Works, Kevin Kothe.

Kothe said crews have started clearing some neighborhood streets, but added elements have caused crews to get behind on that cleanup.

“We’re spending more time than we’d like having to take care of the main streets because they’re blowing back over,” Kothe said.

Kothe said roads have been reopened however, side streets and alleys will still be mostly or partially covered and asks residents to remain patient with snow plowers.

“The residential side streets, it’s really going to take us well into tomorrow (Friday) to get through the whole city,” Kothe said.

As of Thursday afternoon, one of Bloomington’s busiest roads, Veterans Parkway was still covered in snow. Veterans Parkway is a state route so it’s maintained by I-DOT. Paul Wappel, public information officer with IDOT says they’re ramping up the fight Thursday night once winds die down.

Wappel said initially crews are not using much salt because of the precipitation still falling Wednesday and Thursday morning.

“The salt will melt snow and ice, but what’s left, what doesn’t go off the roads then will re-freeze and with the cold temperatures and the wind that would just delay everything,” Wappel said.

Wappel said crews will continue working in 12 hour shifts through Thursday night and Friday until conditions on Veterans and local interstates improve.

“Sunshine is our friend too, we get some sun that helps too as we try to clear the roads and keep them from refreezing,” Wappel said.

Wappel said crews can do their jobs better when less people are on the roads and advises anyone who doesn’t have to out, stay home.