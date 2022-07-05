PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Even as temperatures soar into the 90s this week across the region, preparations are underway for the opposite side of the spectrum.

This comes as a local utility department is already planning for this winter.

The Peoria Public Works Department said this includes checking equipment and going over their snow operation plan.

The department will be presenting a proposal to Peoria City Council to extend current snow routes from 17 to 21.

“It’s just a brief that we go through and make sure that the spinners are greased and oiled, and the hydraulics on them, the hoses, don’t have leaks. We do some of that now before we wait and get into October and November,” said Peoria Public Works Department Deputy Director Of Operations Sie Maroon.

Maroon said they really want to be ready for snowfall by October.