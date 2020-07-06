Road crews working on heat damaged roads in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Hot and humid weather is causing issues to roadways in Peoria.

Peoria Public Works spokeswoman, Alexandria Williams said the hot weather is causing heaving anf buckling on the roadways.

She said this is basically a blister or bump on the road and when it buckles, the road comes apart caused by the heat and pressure.

Williams said it’s important to address these issues as they can cause damage to vehicles on roadways and urged drivers to let them know when roads need work.

“Our motorists, they’re the ones on the front lines driving our streets everyday, so we always ask for some personal accountability. If you see something, say something,” Williams said.

She said to submit a road work concern, do so through Peoria CARES.